The Dalai Lama can do a great Donald Trump imitation with just one hand.

Interviewed by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism let his hands do the talking. Using his right hand, the Dalai Lama mimicked the Republican nominee’s signature comb over. Then he used his thumb and adjacent finger to create small aperture, which he said signified Trump’s “small mouth.” Then he used two fingers to copy the yapping tongue inside the mouth. The last detail was especially well-done. Jokes about Trump’s hair are a dime a dozen, but his tiny orifice is less often noticed. “That’s my impression,” the Dalia Lama said, adding that he’d be willing to meet Trump if asked.