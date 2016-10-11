Voting Wrongs

I justifiably believe that I—a named professor of strategy, economics, ethics, and public policy at an elite research university, with a Ph.D. from the top-ranked political philosophy program in the English-speaking world [note: He means the University of Arizona] and a strong record of peer-reviewed publications in top journals and academic presses—have superior political judgment on a great many political matters compared to many of my fellow citizens, including to many large groups of them.

Aristocrats would limit voting to those with the correct breeding. Property owners naturally want property qualifications. Academics who are libertarians prefer IQ tests.

As a libertarian, Brennan distrusts positive liberty, or the ability to use government to improve the life chances of the many. That, in turn, is because he is possessed with an extreme hatred of politics. Through politics, or so Brennan argues, my actions contribute to the capacity of the state to impose its will on others. By threatening to abolish “an ideal of mutual respect and regard” between citizens, it presents an evil in itself. You and I can get along perfectly well if we enter into agreements by ourselves, but let politics get between us, and we are doomed to endless conflict. “On election day,” he writes, “as my neighbors vote, they become my enemy, and I become theirs.”

There is more along these lines. In nature, no one dominates anyone else; lacking politics, we are all equal with each other. But the emergence of the state not only results in some people having power over others, it also enables the worst among us, at least in non-epistocratic polities, to prevail over the best. Why should smart people (us) have to put up with ignoramuses (them) who, lacking all our manifest talents, seek to enslave us in their idiotic designs? The knowledgeable should possess the authority to interfere with the life prospects of the uninformed even if the latter, lacking the proper epistocratic qualifications, can have no reciprocal power over them. Let plumbers be good at plumbing. Only those who can name the capital of Zimbabwe can be good at voting.

Unlike philosophers he otherwise admires, such as John Stuart Mill, Brennan rejects any moral arguments in defense of democracy. Democracy is not to be valued because it asserts the fundamental equality of all citizens, encourages them to discover their “better angels,” improves their capacity for communication, helps to make them virtuous, or acts as a foil against totalitarianism. The only question we should ask of democracy, he claims, is an instrumental one: How well does it perform? As he repeats all too many times throughout his book, democracy is a hammer. If it does a good job driving in nails, it is a good thing. If through carelessness or disuse it becomes rusty, we need to find a new one. You would not ask of a hammer if it makes the contractor using it a better person. You should therefore not ask the same of democracy.

Any suffrage-restricting regime will have to address the question of how we determine who gets to vote, and Brennan has an answer: Just as we test for who can drive, we ought to rely on exams to determine who can have the franchise. To this there is an obvious objection. Tests rarely conform perfectly to the quality they presume to measure. I can fail at geography but nonetheless have good political judgment, just as a political whiz kid who knows the names of every member of Congress could also lack social graces. Any scheme for limiting democracy contains biases. One of the advantages of extending suffrage as widely as possible is that you limit the biases to as few as necessary.

There is, additionally, another major flaw in Brennan’s advocacy of special rights for smart people: The only way to establish an epistocracy is by blatantly non-libertarian means.

Libertarians love the outrageous, so it should not be surprising that many of them question whether the state should be involved in, say, issuing licenses for marriage or for driving. At the libertarian convention this year, Gary Johnson, who eventually received the nomination, was the only candidate in favor of requiring driver’s licenses, and for that he was heavily booed. Gay marriage? Let anyone hitch up without seeking the approval of the state. Beauty salons? Those who want to enter the business should not need the government’s approval. Your libertarian chops can always be judged by how far you are willing to go to find a seemingly harmless governmental activity, which you then roundly denounce.

From such a perspective, the whole idea that government should be in the business of judging between eligible and ineligible voters is as preposterous as it is cumbersome. Nonetheless, Brennan goes there. “Just as in most parts of the United States one cannot become a judge without having demonstrated some basic level of legal knowledge (for instance, by getting a law degree), an elite electoral system requires citizens to earn a license to vote (and perhaps also to run for office).” Since it is a libertarian conviction that every governmental act requires compulsion and engenders bureaucracy, an epistocracy test would quickly transform itself into the need for a government bureau, complete, one assumes, with civil servants to read the exams and assign a grade, companies to offer training for those being tested, lawyers to challenge unwanted decisions, proctors to prevent cheating, and frequent retesting to adapt to practical knowledge that continually changes. That a libertarian would propose what amounts to the creation of a Department of Electoral Affairs suggests that maybe something is amiss in his analysis.

Follow Brennan’s advice and the whole country will become a People’s Republic of Cambridge.

Despite—or perhaps because of—his disdain for politics, Brennan is ignorant of how politics actually work. “In the United States,” he writes, “the Democratic Party has an incentive to make the exam easy, while the Republicans have an incentive to make the exam moderately hard, but not too hard.” He has clearly not been paying attention. In Donald Trump’s America, low-information voters cling to the Republicans, while Democrats are becoming the party of the informed. If you are a liberal, you might consider applauding a scheme to allow 02138 (Cambridge, Massachusetts) more power than 38944 (Leflore County, Mississippi). For Brennan, this is not a problem: His faith in an epistocracy is firm, and let the chips fall where they may, even if the wise turn out to be the most liberal. But it does seem problematic that a libertarian proposes a voting scheme that would give power to the least libertarian sections of the country. Follow Brennan’s advice, and the whole country will eventually become the People’s Republic of Cambridge—and that, I can tell you from personal experience, is no libertarian paradise. (Just try not sorting your garbage here.)

For reasons difficult to comprehend, Brennan ends the book with an homage to Edmund Burke, the philosophical founder of modern conservatism. Brennan wants Burke on his side for prudential reasons: He knows that creating an epistocracy would radically upend the status quo, and so he urges moving forward with Burkean caution. It’s as if Brennan wrote his entire book, only to grasp at the end how radical his thesis really is.

Yet the irony of a libertarian citing Burke is too delicious to pass by. Burke certainly advised against radical change. But he also hated the economists—the logical, rational, abstract thinkers of his day. The most famous two sentences in his Reflections on the Revolution in France, after proclaiming that “the age of chivalry is dead,” condemn the success of “the sophisters, economists, and calculators” for taking all the grandeur out of the world. I have a pretty good idea of what Burke, were he to appear among us today, would think of modern democracy; it would not be good. But I know for sure what he would think of Jason Brennan and his libertarian thinking: Replace “all the decent drapery of life” with “the offspring of cold hearts and muddy understanding,” Burke wrote, and there can only be one result: “In the groves of their academy, and the end of every vista, you see nothing but the gallows.”