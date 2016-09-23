Then we have the paired ballot measures, a recurring feature in California. If your political opponent puts something on the ballot you dislike, you put your own measure on the ballot, too, with the intention of confusing voters into opposing them both. For instance, Prop 62 would repeal the death penalty; Prop 66 would speed it up by eliminating opportunities for appeal. Props 65 and 67 deal with a ban on single-use plastic bags the legislature passed last year; 67 would uphold the law, while 65 allocates revenue from the sale of carry-out bags at retail stores to an environmental fund instead of to stores. The goal here is to get everything to fail, at which point the plastic bag ban goes away, despite the mandate from the elected legislature.

I have not even gotten to this year’s dumbest ballot measures! First there’s Prop 59, the “Overturn Citizens United Act,” which its own supporters admit will do nothing to overturn Citizens United. It’s an advisory measure to instruct the legislature to seek all efforts to overturn the Supreme Court’s campaign finance ruling. But here’s the punch line: The legislature put it on the ballot! So the legislature, which supports reducing the role of money in politics, constructs an initiative that will cost millions of dollars to tell them to do what they’ve already supported, as evidenced by the existence of the ballot measure. Supporters say Prop 59 is an organizing tool, but so is actual organizing.

And then there’s Prop 60, sure to be an everlasting source of Election Night jokes, which would mandate the use of condoms in adult films. As a Los Angeles resident I’ve actually voted on this before; a city ordinance passed in 2012. But here’s another thing: This is already state law. Cal-OSHA, the state occupational safety agency, requires condom use in adult films for worker protection; four production companies were fined in the last two years. But a gadfly named Michael Weinstein of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation keeps putting this on the ballot, and this time he wants to allow any state resident to bring a civil lawsuit against porn producers if they view condom-free content. Residents can win cash awards for spotting unprotected sex, creating a bounty hunter program for adult entertainment.

I could go on, but like California voters, I’ve run out of time. There’s a role for direct democracy, but spamming the electorate with redundancies, vanity plays, and things politicians were elected to do themselves overwhelms voters and produces terrible outcomes. Plenty of Californians carp about state government, but I can’t find one who truly believes it’s a good idea to become a state legislator once every two years. We hire people to do the job through elections, and we have plenty of ways to hold them accountable. Ballot measures decided by 30-second advertisements is a more effective way of solving contentious issues.

The most popular ballot measure in state history would be the one that limits all propositions to no more than six per ballot, bans multiple propositions on the same subject, and stops hamstringing the legislature by imposing budget requirements or mandates to go back to the voters. But that proposition would never get off the ground because it would put too many consultants who get rich off the current system out of work. To fix the excesses of direct democracy, it will take representative democracy.