The Refugee Crisis Is Remaking European Cities

As the refugee crisis unfolds, however, architects and designers have begun to take up the challenge of providing more suitable accommodations for Europe’s newest migrants. “Until two years ago, architects weren’t even talking about this problem unless they worked for an international aid organization,” says Herz. Now, the sudden arrival of millions of people has created a real-world testing ground, spurring architects to develop a host of innovative approaches to erecting flexible, low-cost housing.

Germany has received the most refugees of any European nation, with more than 600,000 asylum applications, and has led the way in finding new and better ways to house them. The simplest designs rely on readily available materials—chipboard, corrugated metal, plastic tarp—that can be cobbled together into housing complexes, some complete with courtyards, playgrounds, and community gardens. Others envision facilities that are better insulated and longer lasting. For an emergency shelter in Schwäbisch Gmünd, a small town in southwestern Germany, architects erected a sturdy timber frame with attractive wooden slats on a concrete base, allocating as much as 200 square feet per person. For refugee housing in Kassel, designers sought to avoid temporary shelters entirely, and instead created a classic, concrete facility that can be converted into low-income housing or student dormitories.

Some designers are testing more creative strategies. This year, in a longtime immigrant neighborhood in Berlin, the architecture firm Praeger Richter built 24 apartments to house recently arrived refugees alongside students, families, and retirees. The units are designed with flexible layouts in a variety of finishes, so residents can move in quickly and affordably, then change or upgrade their homes as time and money permit.