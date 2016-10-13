The Refugee Crisis Is Remaking European Cities

As more than two million refugees have flooded Europe over the past three years, cities have scrambled to figure out where to put them. In Germany, local officials have commandeered defunct hotels, out-of-season Oktoberfest tents, abandoned Soviet-era apartment buildings, an old airport—even parts of the former concentration camps at Dachau and Buchenwald. Inside these hastily converted spaces, humanitarian groups and volunteers have rushed to assemble bunk beds and erect cubicle walls to provide a modicum of privacy. Makeshift villages of shipping containers stacked into two-story buildings have popped up wherever there’s room—on sports fields and patches of industrial land, far from shops, schools, and public transportation. Kitchens are scarce. Toilets and showers are often outside.

Doug Saunders, a Canadian journalist who reported on the vast movement of migrants for his book Arrival City, calls this the “warehousing” stage. The priority is simply to give refugees a roof over their heads—no matter how slapdash or shoddy. But shipping containers are hardly intended for long-term living: Newly built accommodations provide as little as 48 square feet per person—the size of a prison cell—and are difficult to heat and cool. “Shipping containers are not meant to be housing,” says Manuel Herz, a Swiss architect who wrote From Camp to City, a study of the architecture of refugee camps. “They are not meant for people.”

As the refugee crisis unfolds, however, architects and designers have begun to take up the challenge of providing more suitable accommodations for Europe’s newest migrants. “Until two years ago, architects weren’t even talking about this problem unless they worked for an international aid organization,” says Herz. Now, the sudden arrival of millions of people has created a real-world testing ground, spurring architects to develop a host of innovative approaches to erecting flexible, low-cost housing.

Germany has received the most refugees of any European nation, with more than 600,000 asylum applications, and has led the way in finding new and better ways to house them. The simplest designs rely on readily available materials—chipboard, corrugated metal, plastic tarp—that can be cobbled together into housing complexes, some complete with courtyards, playgrounds, and community gardens. Others envision facilities that are better insulated and longer lasting. For an emergency shelter in Schwäbisch Gmünd, a small town in southwestern Germany, architects erected a sturdy timber frame with attractive wooden slats on a concrete base, allocating as much as 200 square feet per person. For refugee housing in Kassel, designers sought to avoid temporary shelters entirely, and instead created a classic, concrete facility that can be converted into low-income housing or student dormitories.