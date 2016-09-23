James Patterson won’t be murdering Stephen King after all.

Patterson and King battle each other bestseller lists, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Patterson wrote a book (with co-author Derek Nikitas) titled The Murder of Stephen King.

Writing a novel imagining the attempted killing of an actual living person is inherently a dicey affair. Nicholson Baker faced much criticism for his 2004 novel Checkpoint, about a depressed loser who talks about plans to kill George W. Bush. The Patterson/Nikitas fabulation strikes a little too close to home since King has had a problem with fans who impinge on his privacy. Fear that a reader might do him harm underlies King’s 1987 Misery, where a novelist is held captive by a rabid fan.

“My book is a positive portrayal of a fictional character, and, spoiler alert, the main character is not actually murdered,” Patterson wrote in a press release on Thursday. “Nevertheless, I do not want to cause Stephen King or his family any discomfort. Out of respect for them, I have decided not to publish The Murder of Stephen King.”