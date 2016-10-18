This Marina is the most charming one, the voice that makes Walk Through Walls propulsively readable. This is the magnetism that drew thousands to Abramović’s 2010 MoMA retrospective, “The Artist is Present,” to sit across from her and feel imbued with otherworldly life force (or so their tears would have you believe). This is the swagger that pulls other celebrities who incline toward the provocative—Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, James Franco—into her orbit. It is also only present in one part of the book.

The two other Marinas—the divine and the bullshit artist—start to dominate her narrative from the moment Abramović meets Ulay, né Frank Uwe Laysiepen, a German performance artist who is every bit her creative equal. They lived together for five years in a battered military van with a puppy and no bathroom, literally starving some days for their art. The Marina-and-Ulay saga has become—for those who have viewed HBO’s rosy-tinted documentary on Abramović’s life and work—one of the great romantic epics of modern art. The two made relational works for over a decade: They smashed their bodies against one another until bruised and broken, breathed into each other’s lungs until they nearly passed out, stood still as Ulay held a taut bow-and-arrow aimed straight at Marina’s heart, and finally, in grand operatic fashion, walked toward one another from either end of the Great Wall of China, where they ultimately separated forever. Ulay returns, years later, to take her hand during “The Artist is Present”—a much-memed moment that still elicits swoons and heart-eye emojis in the Tumblrverse.

Abramović writes about Ulay with great tenderness, but admits to the creeping feeling that her star was eclipsing his. The Spiritual Marina was stronger alone than in a pairing. While performing a long-duration piece called Gold Found by the Artists in 1981 (it was later called Nightsea Crossing), Ulay lost 26 pounds, injured his spleen, and found he could no longer continue. But Marina wanted to press on. “My thinking was simply that he had reached his limit, but I hadn’t reached mine. To me, the work was holy, and the work came before everything else.”

She talks about discovering within herself a “liquid knowledge” that can only form when the brain is so tired that something else takes over. This liquid self, Abramović says, allowed her to keep going when Ulay couldn’t. Out of frustration, one day he slapped her. “This was not a performance piece. This was real life.”

This is an important breaking point in Abramović’s self-perception: There are violent acts that are not art, there are desperate moments that are not performance. She needed to get away from shock, and move into something more transcendent, and ultimately commercial. After her split from Ulay, Abramović’s art turns toward giant acts of willpower and resistance. She scrubbed rotting bones for days at the Venice Biennale, lived only on water in a gallery for two weeks (a piece later parodied in Sex and the City), sat in the MoMA for three months. She moved to New York permanently in 2002, where she started wearing designer clothes and appearing at glamorous events with the bearing of a gothic queen. These big moves made her an international sensation as a sort of chic spiritual extremist, a woman who could survive anything in Yves Saint Laurent boots. She also says that internally she was falling apart.

While Abramović is clearly able to endure extreme physical pain for her work, in her emotional life she is not so tenacious. After the split from Ulay, she married a confusing seesaw of a man named Paolo Canevari. (The pair divorced in 2009.) Their relationship caused Abramović to weep in taxis and wear down her closest friends with long monologues, all while she was winning international acclaim and preparing for her grand MoMA show. This confessional side of her can, she says, grate on her confidants; it weighs heavy on the reader, too. Long passages in the book see Abramović lamenting lost love, then going back for even more abuse, then lamenting again.

She needed to get away from shock, and move into something more transcendent,

and ultimately commercial.

Of course, the Bullshit Marina, the one who “consoles herself by watching bad movies” and “putting her head under the pillow to pretend her troubles don’t exist” is the most human and relatable. This Marina also happens to be the least interesting. In the latter half of the book, Abramović repeatedly performs her vulnerability. She opens up over and over about heartbreak, neurotic breakdowns, and a week when she had to escape to the woods and watch a shaman kiss her own breasts in order to stop crying (no, really). But that’s the other thing about the Bullshit Self; often it is just performing sadness for the sake of gaining empathy from others. When real empathy is needed, the Spiritual, all-knowing, liquid side needs to take over. And in her memoir, when Abramović confuses the Bullshit for the Spiritual, trouble is never far.

The first proof of Walk Through Walls contained several pages about the summer Ulay and Marina lived with an aboriginal tribe in Australia. They wanted to return to simplicity, a Western primitivist idea about the wisdom of native peoples that is already deeply flawed in its basic conceit. But the way Abramović describes the Aborigines in one passage, as “dinosaurs,” is as problematic and offensive as it gets. “For one thing, to Western eyes, they look terrible ... they have big torsos ... and sticklike legs.... And then there is the smell.”

An early reader posted this passage on Instagram, which led to a media frenzy. Abramović apologized and claimed it was from her diary and did not reflect her current thinking (though nowhere in the first proof did she mention a diary around these remarks). She vowed to remove the passage from the final book, a highly unusual move. Her publicists kicked into high gear, sending out fresh copies of the manuscript scrubbed clean of the controversy. This scuffle became a small performance of its own; an act of penance and shame.

Suddenly Abramović’s once-radical ideas seemed outdated, colonial, a reflection of the white walls of the high art establishment. Her book gives perhaps the fullest account yet of her artistic formation, while also indicating that her time has passed. Abramović paved the way, but she is no longer the future. And she seems to know it. In the book’s conclusion, Abramović vents her frustrations with trying to create an institute to teach the next generation of performance artists her trademark discipline methodology. (Some activities include painstakingly counting grains of rice and walking through the woods blindfolded.) Her own new pieces focus on her death, and what will become of her body and work after she leaves corporeal form.

Walk Through Walls is a backwards waltz, and an attempt to leave some kind of lasting impression behind. It’s in no small part thanks to Abramović that “performance art” is now everywhere. Kanye West has called himself a performance artist. He has in the past hired Vanessa Beecroft—an even more controversial Italian artist, who recently caused an outcry over her tone-deaf fetishization of blackness in a New York magazine interview—to stage his shows. The woman who pretended to be mentally ill and threw crickets over an entire D train car in August calls herself a performance artist. Many invoke the term to describe this election season, claiming that this year’s campaigns have been elaborate (and deliberate) political theater.

These casual claims of performance are both homage to Abramović and a distortion of her work. As she often says, “In theatre, blood is ketchup; in performance it is real blood.” Abramović’s blood and sweat are very real. She carves deep, and you can feel that it hurts. But the Warrior Marina, the one who picks up a knife with no fear, and the Spiritual Marina who clears room in the brain for the knife to keep cutting, wouldn’t feel real without the presence of the Bullshit Artist. Reading her memoir is like watching someone hold a bottle of ketchup in a bloody hand.

The real and the performative are all mixed up, the pain and the pleasure are intertwined with a winking artifice. On the cover of Walk Through Walls, Abramović stares straight at the reader with a stern gaze, daring you to crack open the book. But if you look closely at the corners of her mouth, you can see that she is about to smile.