The suprise of Vice President George Bush’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is not his campaign but Bush himself. Everyone knew that Bush operatives, especially political director Richard Bond, would have states such as Iowa, Michigan, and New Hampshire organized down to the grade school level. And everyone knew that Bush, given his office, would corral most GOP leaders. But who’d have guessed that Bush would perform so memorably in the five debates, four with the other Republican candidates and one with CBS anchorman Dan Rather? Who’d have suspected that Bush would be funny, assertive, confrontational, succinct, and very, very quotable? Practically no one, and that includes me.

Some of the credit for Bush’s performance goes to Bush, but a lot more belongs to Roger Ailes, the media consultant and debate coach who joined the Bush campaign last fall. It pains me to admit that a consultant has had such a powerful impact, since I’m convinced the role of consultants is vastly overrated (see “The Myth of Political Consultants,” TNR, June 16, 1986). But the effect of Ailes on Bush is unmistakable. Not only have Bush’s newfound poise and the one-liners fed to him by Ailes thwarted the other candidates; they also have charged up Bush’s supporters. In every debate, except the January 16 session in New Hampshire, Bush has given his backers something to cheer about, some quip to savor. This keeps them energized during the rough patches in the race, particularly now with questions about Iranamok dogging Bush.

Here’s a way to measure the impact of Ailes. First, think of Bush’s performance in debates in earlier campaigns. He barely outpointed an inexperienced Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, and threw away his gain with a dumb remark afterward about having “kicked a little ass,” Then consider what Bush did in the five debates this time, putting aside the one-liners. What’s left is an extremely lackluster showing. Absent the quips and the confrontational style. Bush would have been the big loser. And his candidacy would be in deep trouble today. So the only fair conclusion is that Ailes has mattered.

Certainly the other campaign staffs think so. “He’s been the single most valuable member of the Bush team without doubt, more valuable than the candidate,” says David Keene, a former Bush aide who now advises Senator Robert Dole, True, Keene is eager to belittle Bush by playing up Ailes. Still, his respect for Ailes is genuine. Both Dole and Representative Jack Kemp tried to recruit Ailes, 48, for their campaigns, “He was always our first choice,” says Kemp chairman Edward Rollins. Charles Black, Kemp’s campaign manager, started talking to Ailes in 1953 about the 1988 race. Donald Devine, a Dole consultant, talked to Ailes off and on for several years, “Clearly Bush has done better in the debates than he has in anything in his life,” says Devine. “Something did that, and it was coincident with the time Ailes came aboard.”