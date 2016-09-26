Hillary Clinton is running to be President Barack Obama’s heir, but there’s one aspect of his legacy that she’ll want to avoid imitating: his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate against Mitt Romney in 2012. is remembered as an unmitigated disaster, one that some pundits at the time thought was fatal to Obama’s re-election bid. According to a CNN/Opinion Research poll at the time, 67 percent thought Romney won the debate versus 25 percent who thought Obama came out best. On his blog, Andrew Sullivan wailed, “I’ve never seen a candidate self-destruct for no external reason this late in a campaign before... But when a president self-immolates on live TV, and his opponent shines with lies and smiles, and a record number of people watch, it’s hard to see how a president and his party recover.” Sullivan was wrong to be so pessimistic. Obama learned from his mistakes and handily won the subsequent two debates.

Obama’s performance in 2012, both his initial failure and what he learned from it, are pertinent to Clinton. While Mitt Romney and Donald Trump are usually classified as belonging to two radically opposed wings of the Republican Party, they have some salient similarities. Both are Benghazi-obsessed businessmen who present themselves as old-fashioned go-getters who know how to do the job, as against their incompetent Democratic opponents. It’s the appeal to pragmatic business competence that allowed Romney to re-invent himself as a moderate in the first debate even though he had run as a hard-right conservative in the primaries. The big worry among Democrats is that Trump will pull off a similar trick in the first debate, presenting himself on his best behavior so the public forgets about all his earlier antics.

Several lessons can be gleaned from Obama’s failure in the first debate:

1. Be prepared for a slippery opponent. Obama didn’t anticipate that Romney would audaciously try to pass himself off as a genial, Massachusetts-moderate Republican. For the subsequent debates, Obama came prepared with handy soundbites to remind the audience of Romney various liabilities (the “47 percent” recording, opposing the Detroit bailout, calling for self-deportations of immigrants). Clinton has to be similarly ready to remind people why they don’t like Trump.

