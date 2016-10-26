Revolutionary Road

As the Revolutionary War entered its final days, George Washington faced a military coup from within his own ranks. The Newburgh Conspiracy, named after the small town on the Hudson where Washington made his headquarters after Yorktown, was hatched by soldiers who had not been paid in years. If their demands were not met, they declared in a letter, they would desert, leaving an “ungrateful Country to defend itself.” On March 15, 1783, Washington quelled the uprising with a short but impassioned address. Appealing to their “unexampled patriotism and patient virtue,” he urged his troops to rise above “the pressure of the most complicated sufferings.”



The sufferings of the City of Newburgh itself have been equally complicated. For years, it served as a bustling hub for trade between New York City and Albany. But when local industries began to fail, the city ignited in racial tensions. In 1961, Newburgh launched a series of discriminatory measures that required welfare recipients—most of them single black mothers—to line up at the police station to collect their benefits. (“No town ever got so famous so fast except for Little Rock,” remarked one resident.) During the 1970s, urban blight and thwarted plans for redevelopment sparked race riots and gang violence. In 2011, the media labeled Newburgh the “Murder Capital of New York.”