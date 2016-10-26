Revolutionary Road

As the Revolutionary War entered its final days,
George Washington faced a military coup from
within his own ranks. The Newburgh Conspiracy,
named after the small town on the Hudson where
Washington made his headquarters after Yorktown,
was hatched by soldiers who had not been paid in years. If their demands were not met, they
declared in a letter, they would desert, leaving an
“ungrateful Country to defend itself.” On March 15,
1783, Washington quelled the uprising with a short but impassioned address. Appealing to their
“unexampled patriotism and patient virtue,” he
urged his troops to rise above “the pressure of the
most complicated sufferings.”
The sufferings of the City of Newburgh itself have been equally complicated. For years, it served as a bustling hub for trade between New York City and Albany. But when local industries began to fail, the city ignited in racial tensions. In 1961, Newburgh launched a series of discriminatory measures that required welfare recipients—most of them single black mothers—to line up at the police station to collect their benefits. (“No town ever got so famous so fast except for Little Rock,” remarked one resident.) During the 1970s, urban blight and thwarted plans for redevelopment sparked race riots and gang violence. In 2011, the media labeled Newburgh the “Murder Capital of New York.”
Washington’s headquarters are at the heart of
Liberty Street, where the town’s revolutionary past
collides with its impoverished present: Federal
mansions and Victorian homes with gingerbread
trim and big yards stand alongside derelict row
houses with boarded-up windows. Today there are
more than 800 vacant buildings in the City of Newburgh; on
Liberty Street alone there are 62 vacant properties.
Vincent Cianni, who has lived in the area for nine years, has photographed the residents of the Liberty Street neighborhood for the past year with a large-format camera, often approaching people as they sit outside their homes. “As a former community activist, I was interested in the street because it runs the entire length of the city,” he says. “It covers a wide range of socioeconomic classes, from an upscale neighborhood with mansions in the north, to very distressed homes further south.” Most residents have lived on the street all their lives; others recently relocated from New York City. One longtime resident calls new arrivals the “forlorn hope,” a military term for the doomed first wave of soldiers sent into battle. To live on Liberty Street still requires the “patient virtue” urged by Washington—to rise, as he counseled, above the pressure of the city’s sufferings.