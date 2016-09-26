Good news: FIFA has ended racism.

No, really. According to FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, the Taskforce Against Racism and Discrimination has fulfilled its mandate and is henceforth “dissolved and no longer in operation.”

This is record time, and anti-racism organizations all over the world would do well to learn from FIFA. Two years ago, FIFA’s own head of the anti-racism initiative, Jeffrey Webb, confessed the organization wasn’t doing nearly enough to reach this very goal.

In the last couple years, we have seen swatikas etched into pitches, leading figures like the Italian FA president and coaches decry the presence of black players, and fans all over Europe making monkey chants and throwing bananas at players of color on the field.