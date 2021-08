If you thought the stakes for Trump were too high, Gingrich—one of Trump’s most prominent cheerleaders—wants you to think again. All Trump needs to do is show “adequate competence” and he will be our next president.

.@realDonaldTrump will pass the test of being adequately competent & will get a big boost in acceptability. https://t.co/IjwV9chPax #debates pic.twitter.com/PzJT2ToIcP — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 27, 2016

Donald Trump will pass this bar as long as he doesn’t drop his pants on stage.