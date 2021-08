The heat is on in presidential debate 2016. Almost straight out of the gate, Hillary Clinton accused Trump for rooting for the housing crisis. In 2006, Trump stated, in regards to a crash, “I sort of hope that happens because then people like me would go in and buy.”

Today he reaffirmed his view, stating, “That’s called business, by the way.”

It’s not surprising, considering one of Trump’s top economic advisers, John Paulson, made billions off the housing crash.