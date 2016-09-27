Does Donald Trump have pneumonia?

Ever since Clinton fell ill at a 9/11 memorial, Trump has made a big deal out of her health—using it as a way to attack her presidential stamina, as well as her secretiveness. For Trump, Clinton’s pneumonia has been a catch-all for her various real and imagined crimes against the country.

But, in a twist that belongs in an O. Henry story, Trump seems, well, a little sick tonight. He’s not only seemed low energy, but his voice is nasally and he’s sniffled through a number of his answers. You can hear Trump’s slow, sick, sniffle at the 1:34 mark below. Karma’s a bitch.