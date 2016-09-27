Hillary Clinton is doing a good job baiting Donald Trump.

On stage at Hofstra Monday night, she has hit all the right notes.

“Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese,” she said. Flustered, Trump started getting more and more irritated. “I did not say that. I did not say that. I did not say that,” he said, huffily, his voice rising, as Clinton continued calmly hitting her talking points. (Also, he did say that.)

She got him to say that exploiting the housing crisis is just “business.” Trump was lured into declaring that avoiding paying taxes “makes me smart.”