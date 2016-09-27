Donald Trump on paying zero income tax: “That makes me smart.”

Yep, that’s what Trump said at the first presidential debate. He went on to claim that he was not saying it “in a bragadocious way,” but that the next leader of the United States should have “an idea about money.”

In spite of Trump’s attempts to diffuse the focus on his financials, Hillary Clinton and moderator Lester Holt relentlessly sunk their teeth into the fact that he has refused to release his tax returns. “It’s something that the American people deserve to see,” Clinton said. “There’s something he’s hiding.” That secret might be that he is neither as rich nor as charitable as he claims, she added.