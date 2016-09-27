You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump, who once called for the execution of five innocent minority teenagers, criticized Hillary Clinton for her “superpredator” comment.

Yes, it’s true that Clinton in 1996 referred to certain young black men as “superpredators,” a characterization she has since said that she regrets (though not until she was prodded by a Black Lives Matter activist).

But perhaps Trump forgot that time when he demanded the execution of five teenagers (four black, one Hispanic) who were wrongly convicted in a rape case in 1989 in New York City. He went as far as to take out $85,000 in newspaper ad space advocating for reinstating the death penalty, thus fanning the racially charged fears of the city.

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

