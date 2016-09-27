On the day after the debate, Hillary Clinton turned the knife a little more.

Walking away from a rare Q&A with reporters on her campaign plane on Tuesday morning, Clinton turned back to deliver one last zinger: “Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night,” she said, smiling beatifically.

Clinton was referring to Donald Trump’s rather desperate insistence in post-debate interviews on Monday night that his microphone had malfunctioned:



When asked what she would do if Trump refused to attend future debates over fears that it might hurt his poll numbers, she said she had every intention of showing up at the next scheduled debates at Washington University and the University of Nevada in October. “Well I’m going to show up,” she said. “If I’m the only person on stage, I’m only person on stage.”