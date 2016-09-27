It’s time for deep thoughts with Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, former mayor and current ferret hater, thinks Hillary Clinton is “too stupid” to be president. According to Politico, Elite Daily’s Alexandra Svokos captured the comment and posted it on Twitter last night:

The president of the United States, her husband, disgraced this country with what he did in the Oval Office and she didn’t just stand by him, she attacked Monica Lewinsky. And after being married to Bill Clinton for 20 years, if you didn’t know the moment Monica Lewinsky said that Bill Clinton violated her that she was telling the truth, then you’re too stupid to be president.

Giuliani is (allegedly) no stranger to infidelity. When he separated from his second wife, Donna Hanover, in 2000, press speculated it was due to his emerging relationship with Judith Nathan. (Giuliani and Nathan are now married.) So this latest Clinton dig seems like a bit of hypocrisy on his part! But maybe that’s his reasoning: He is, after all, an expert on the subject.



