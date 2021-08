You know she’s feeling good about the debate last night when she unleashes the gleeful cackle. From a rally today in Raleigh, North Carolina:

"Did anybody see that debate last night?" —Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/1JvsDO7C5H — Alan Kestrel (@AlanKestrel750) September 27, 2016

After a rough few weeks in which Donald Trump all but eliminated Clinton’s lead in the polls, his unhinged performance clearly came as a relief. We haven’t seen her this happy since she won the Democratic nomination in July.