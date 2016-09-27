Elon Musk has an insane plan to create a colony on Mars.

If you have a spare $10 billion and at least another 40 to 100 years left in life, you might just be able to move to the Red Planet. On Tuesday afternoon, Tesla god and designer of very phallic-looking rockets, Elon Musk, revealed his SpaceX plans to make humans a multi-planetary species.

Here’s his plan:

Step 1: Get funding. That’s right, there’s not quite funding for this yet. But Musk has an “if you build it, they will come” strategy for his space fleet.