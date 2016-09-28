The latest polling indicates Sí will win big on Sunday. But the vote isn’t as straightforward as the overwhelming international support for peace has made it seem. Colombians have good reason to mistrust both the FARC and the government, and there are parts of this deal in particular that generate understandable misgiving. FARC commanders who confess to crimes against humanity will receive eight-year sentences entailing “effective restrictions of liberties and rights”—but not jail. Military war criminals without formal accusations already levied against them—of which there are many—may not be prosecuted by the transitional justice system at all.

If the No movement were being led by someone else, Sunday’s plebiscite could have provided a platform for thoughtful dialogue, the kind necessary for the construction of a sustainable peace. But Alvaro Uribe does not do thoughtful,and only resigns himself to dialogue when killing isn’t an option. The former president and sitting senator has led an opposition campaign of such unrelenting mendacity and reckless hysteria it would embarrass Donald Trump. Do you want Timochenko to be president? Santos is submitting the country to terrorism. More so than winning a vote, the goal appears to be to “poison the peace process,” as New York University historian Greg Grandin recently observed. In a country whose land distribution system verges on the feudal, it’s the same strategy the rural elite has used to fight off every half-hearted excuse for agrarian reform that Bogotá has attempted to foist on them.

“In many ways,” writes Grandin:

“Uribe and Santos embody platonic ideals of two opposing political factions: Santos represents the traditional urban oligarchy; Uribe, in contrast, bears the standard of the nouveau-riche country bumpkin, a paramilitary class that, during Uribe’s presidency, had not only taken the highest level of political power but insinuated itself into all the country’s major institutions: the courts, the intelligence system, and the Congress.”

Refined, calculating, and technocratic, Santos is the proud scion of a lineage that dates back to one of Colombia’s criolla liberators. His great uncle served as president in the late 1930s. Until recently, his family owned and operated El Tiempo, the largest newspaper in the country. Before winning the presidency, he had never run for public office.

Uribe’s origins are less noble. His dad was widely known as a drug trafficker and a close friend of the Ochoa clan, of Medellín Cartel fame. One of his brothers, the late Jaime Alberto, was a suspected trafficker, too, linked to a major Colombian branch of the Sinaloa Cartel. Another brother, Santiago, was recently arrested and charged with commanding a death squad. For his part, Alvaro ran Colombia’s Civil Aeronautics authority at a time when the Medellín Cartel had a better fleet than the Colombian Air Force. He served as mayor of Medellín at a time when the drug kingpin Pablo Escobar owned the city, and the governor of Antioquia department at a time when the Castaño brothers were consolidating the narco-paramilitary model that would form the basis for Uribe’s counterinsurgency strategy as president.

But it would be wrong to assume that Santos and Uribe’s respective factions oppose one another on principle. As Minister of Defense, Santos presided over some of the most heinous policies of the Uribe presidency, including the “false positives” incentive structure that compensated soldiers for murdering peasants and passing their corpses off as guerrillas killed in battle. Santos made it to the president’s mansion, the Casa de Nariño, with Uribe’s blessing in 2010, and won a second term in 2014 by triangulating Uribe’s extremist peace process opposition into a broad coalition of leftists, indigenous peoples, Afro-Colombians, and other demographics who otherwise loathe him.

Uribe has taken to accusing Santos of conspiring with the FARC to inflict “Castro-Chavista”-style socialism on the country, but Santos in fact shares with Uribe an abiding devotion to trade liberalization, financialization, privatization, and direct foreign investment in large-scale agro-industry and unfettered mineral extraction. Santos has mastered a more cosmopolitan discourse of human rights and inclusion, but meanwhile the brutality that has long facilitated this common economic project in Colombia has become more sophisticated. “Many of the indicators [of violence] for the general population are down,” explains Alberto Yepes, the director of the Colombia-Europe-U.S. Cooperation, an international human rights group. But the targeted killing and intimidation of specific community leaders has gone up—the “specialization and concentration of violence” is how Yepes describes it.

In the first three weeks after the finalization of the peace agreement last month, at least 13 leaders and activists were assassinated across the country. Gold miners who went on strike in September received death threats from a paramilitary group and threats of layoffs from Gran Colombia Gold, a Canadian multinational previously accused of financing death squads (the lawyer representing their union was gunned down the following weekend). While Santos traveled to the United Nations to gin up “post-conflict” financial support, his government moved to advance a law that Iván Cepeda, a senator from the left-wing Polo Democrático party, has denounced as a “declaration of war on the peasant farmer.”

“They know how to live in the middle of war but not in peace.”

Cepeda, whose father was one of some 3,000 party leftists killed in the state-sanctioned political extermination that unfolded the last time the FARC looked to integrate into the democratic system, has been a key interlocutor with the guerrillas and perhaps the strongest proponent of the peace process in Congress. But the Zidres Law, he tells The New Republic, “goes completely contrary to the spirit of what was agreed” to between the FARC and Santos’s government. Zidres distributes public parcels to landless campesinos, then mandates that they be developed through “associations” with agro-multinationals—the very companies that have been displacing small farmers under the guise of the armed conflict for decades.

“Nothing,” says Cepeda, “can devalue or minimize” the “transcendental” promise of peace with the FARC, which he and others hope will open new political spaces for the democratic left to occupy. But “if we continue with these nefarious neoliberal schemas, it’s impossible to realize the changes that this agreement proposes and that Colombia truly needs.” That’s why Cepeda and his party are promoting a third option in the run-up to Sunday’s vote: Sí for peace, No to the Santos government. “A tremendous struggle lies ahead,” says Cepeda.

An explosion goes off, and for a second, there is that old fear. But this time it’s only firecrackers. On the giant screens set up between the old Capitol building in Bogotá and the new Palace of Justice, President Santos and Timochenko have just signed a leather-bound, filigreed copy of the peace accord in Cartagena. On the steps in front of the Catedral Primada, a man is weeping by himself. To his right, a circle of teenagers light up a joint. From somewhere in the multitude packed around the stage, the drumming starts up again.

“So beautiful,” says Clara Ines Aguacia de Díaz. At 84, Aguacia is one of a handful of people here older than the FARC—old enough to remember seeing Jorge Eliecier Gaitan, the populist icon whose 1948 assassination, a few hundred feet from the plaza, set the most recent cycle of Colombian violence in motion. “I never thought I’d live to see them put down their weapons,” says Aguacia. She has enlisted her daughter to drag her oxygen tank so that she could be here.

Other families taking in the spectacle are younger. Off by the eastern police barrier, a group of children play hacky sack. I ask one mother in a shirt that reads, “You can’t build peace without women,” what she’d like to tell her infant son about this day 20 years from now. She thinks about it for a bit, looking up at the screen and back down at the stroller. “That this was the start of something new.”