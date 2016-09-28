THE BESTSELLER CODE: ANATOMY OF THE BLOCKBUSTER NOVEL, by Jodie Archer and Matthew L. Jockers St. Martin’s Press, pp. 256, $25.99

The authors of The Bestseller Code refer to themselves as “literary scholars,” and while both have their PhDs in English, their passion is clearly for word-crunching technology—Jockers is the director of the Nebraska Literary Lab and Archer is a former researcher at Apple. Awed by the market, the two are downright breathless over their “bestseller-ometer” and its talent for “machine-learning” and “text-mining.” They ably show that verisimilitude rules the bestseller list and always has: Readers savor the sentimental preciousness of seeing familiar human predicaments dramatized. Bestsellers usually have plenty of feeling to impart, which fits in well with our current autocracy of emotion. (A Nicholas Sparks novel is so chronically saccharine you can feel yourself getting diabetes as you read.)

This rabid realism comes as no surprise; once a writer disposes of it he becomes obliged to rely on sophisticated language that recruits the imagination of his readers. If there’s one thing the average bestselling writer can’t ever pull off, it’s language. Remember Evelyn Waugh’s relevant admission: “I regard writing not as an investigation of character but as an exercise in the use of language.” For bestsellers, the plot’s the thing; the dynamism and dimensions of language are rather beside the point. The marketplace can’t and won’t measure merit, and it’s perfectly okay with that. But are you okay with that? When a nation’s taste in books is seemingly in the gutter, you can count on other things soon joining it there, such as that nation’s facility for language and thinking.

When did things go so wrong? Well, things were never right. Flip through Horace and you’ll find no golden age of reading, one in which the masses revered serious and artistically accomplished works of art. Instead you’ll be confronted with a castigation of inferior ancient poets and the plebs who celebrated them. In an 1818 lecture, William Hazlitt called literary popularity “the shout of the multitude, the idle buzz of fashion, the venal puff.” Ralph Waldo Emerson, in an 1841 Journals entry, wrote: “People do not deserve to have good writing, they are so pleased with bad.” In 1899, Henry James lamented the pervasiveness of bad taste, the “millions for whom taste is but an obscure, confused, immediate instinct.” In 1919, George Bernard Shaw wrote: “Everybody knows how to read and nobody knows what to read.” There’s Ezra Pound, in a 1933 letter, railing with characteristic bile against “the enfeebled adolescent Amurkn mind” that allows low culture to thrive. In 1973, Gore Vidal had fun poking at “the sort of exuberant badness which so often achieves perfect popularity.” “No one,” he wrote, “has ever lost a penny underestimating the intelligence of the American public.” You can’t help suspecting that the “common reader” of Samuel Johnson and Virginia Woolf was a whole lot less common than the ecstatically gullible reader who helped build Dan Brown’s mansion.







The numbers that Jockers and Archer give us are dizzying: More than 50,000 new works of fiction are published every year—that doesn’t count the self-publishing racket, the vanity printers that cash in on dreamers—and the five biggest publishing companies own approximately 80 percent of bestsellers. In the United States, around 200 novels make the New York Times bestseller lists each year, less than one half of one percent of the total novels published annually. Danielle Steel has sold six hundred million copies of her books—that’s not a typo, six hundred million. We’re told that disciples of romance often read hundreds of romances per year, which isn’t quite the feat it sounds like when you consider how little is actually there, each one a bonbon tossed lazily onto the tongue.



The reality of what is selling is related to the reality of how people are thinking. Pound believed that “if a nation’s literature declines, the nation atrophies and decays.” Nobody’s pretending that Tom Clancy is literature, but you see Pound’s point about the link between what we read and how we think, between the books we love and the world we see, between language and apprehension. Pound also argued that a nation growing accustomed to shoddy books is in the process of losing itself irrevocably. Accept the middling and false in your books and before long you’ll accept the middling and false in everything else too—your food, your friends, your presidential nominees.