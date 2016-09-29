Like Alec Baldwin’s character in 1992’s Glengarry Glenn Ross, Trump’s motto seems to be “always be closing.” And he’ll do anything to seal the deal. If he goes ugly even when he’s assured of victory, imagine what he’ll do if Clinton holds on to her lead and he’s faced with the prospect of defeat. Everything we know about his past and temperament suggests he’ll go ballistic on Clinton—and he’ll have plenty of enablers to provide him with ammunition.

If Trump were to wage all-out war on the Clintons, he could rely on a veritable ocean of muck that the American right wing has accumulated over the years, including not just Benghazi or the email scandal, but accusations going back decades about Whitewater, the suicide of Vince Foster, and drug smuggling in Arkansas—not to mention the likeliest line of attack: Bill Clinton’s checkered sexual history.

Roger Stone, a former Trump aide who’s still an ally, compiled a tome full of lurid stories in his 2015 book The Clintons’ War on Women, which has helped shape an increasingly powerful narrative on the right: that Bill Clinton is a sexual predator whose crimes also implicate his wife, for allegedly enabling him and for attacking his accusers. Nor is Stone merely crafting narratives. On the Alex Jones Show in May, Stone said he had set up a fundraiser to help Kathleen Willey, who has accused Bill Clinton of rape; Stone noted that Trump himself had contributed to the fundraiser.





The meme that Stone has honed has now become a standard Republican talking point. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, a Trump surrogate, told MSNBC on Wednesday, “Look at what she has done: Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, my goodness.” The same day, also on MSNBC, Trump surrogate Chris Collins said that “the women that Bill Clinton was involved with saw the wrath of Hillary Clinton.”

The element of truth to these accusations are that Bill was a serial philanderer and Hillary did, on occasion, respond to reports of his infidelity by trying to discredit the women who spoke about their relationships with him. Yet the Trump team takes this basic narrative and pushes it in slanderous directions the evidence doesn’t bear. On Monday night, after the debate, Rudy Giuliani said, “And after being married to Bill Clinton for 20 years, if you didn’t know the moment Monica Lewinsky said that Bill Clinton violated her that she was telling the truth, then you’re too stupid to be president.” Leave aside the hypocrisy of Giuliani, whose three marriages have been far from ideal, making this critique. What is striking is the word “violated.” By Lewinsky’s own testimony, it was a consensual affair between two adults.