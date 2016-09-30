Alabama’s chief justice will crusade from the bench no more. In a 50-page ruling on Friday, the state Court of the Judiciary found Roy Moore guilty of six judicial ethics violations for ordering the state’s probate judge to resist the U.S. Supreme Court’s marriage equality verdict. Moore is now suspended without pay for the rest of his term, which ends in 2019. It’s an impeachment de facto if not de jure: Alabama has age restrictions for its supreme court justices, and Moore, 69, is too old to run for his seat again. His career on the state’s highest court is over.

The religious right should be in uproar. But outrage has thus far been mostly restricted to the Liberty Counsel, whose founder, Mat Staver, represented Moore in his failed bid to keep his seat on the bench. From the pews, crickets: The Family Research Council has said nothing on social media or in a press release. Neither has FRC’s president, Tony Perkins, though he’s defended Moore in the past. The First Liberty Institute has been similarly quiet. So too has the Alliance Defending Freedom and even Focus on the Family.

Why the silence? The religious right is suffering an identity crisis, becoming increasingly fractured as it struggles to adapt to recent liberal victories in the culture war that it started decades ago. And few of the movement’s factions, it seems, see much benefit in aligning themselves publicly with Moore.

Values voters were his biggest backers since the early 1990s when, as a Etowah County Circuit Court judge, he was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union for displaying a wooden plaque of the Ten Commandments in his courtroom. Ralph Reed and other religious right figures organized a 6,000-strong rally on his behalf in Dallas, Texas. (The suits were eventually dismissed.) And in 2001, fundamentalist fame propelled him to role as the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, an elected position. He didn’t disappoint: Once there, he promptly re-engaged the nation’s culture wars by commissioning, then erecting, a two-ton granite monument of the Ten Commandments on courthouse property.