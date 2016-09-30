You are using an outdated browser.
Watch Donald Trump’s much-anticipated videotaped deposition.

A Washington, D.C., judge released the tapes on Monday of Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr., which were recorded after they sued people who backed out of agreements to operate a restaurant in Trump’s recently opened D.C. hotel following his racist remarks about Mexicans. The video was acquired by BuzzFeed, which filed multiple motions to get it, and a transcript was also released. You can watch both parts of the deposition and read the transcript at BuzzFeed. Part one of the video deposition is below.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

