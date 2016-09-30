Watch Donald Trump’s much-anticipated videotaped deposition.

A Washington, D.C., judge released the tapes on Monday of Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr., which were recorded after they sued people who backed out of agreements to operate a restaurant in Trump’s recently opened D.C. hotel following his racist remarks about Mexicans. The video was acquired by BuzzFeed, which filed multiple motions to get it, and a transcript was also released. You can watch both parts of the deposition and read the transcript at BuzzFeed. Part one of the video deposition is below.