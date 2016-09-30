Perhaps most alarming for the group, according to Craig Varoga, the head of the Patriot Majority, is that the state appears to be seeking to criminalize a routine feature of voter registration drives, which inevitably involve submitting forms that contain imperfections. Varoga says that canvassers cannot choose to discard applications that appear to be incomplete or faulty; all such voter forms must be submitted to state elections offices. “If you’ve worked in an organized drive you know that you have to submit everything,” says Varoga, “even the forms that you think are problematic.”

“Our standard process is to go through it all and identify things that the clerks should look into,” Varoga adds, explaining that elections offices will routinely communicate with the canvassing operation about any faulty applications. “They call and say: ‘Hey this is a little weird, can you explain this?’”

The state asserts that Varoga’s group appears to have gone beyond turning in voter applications containing mere mistakes. “From what we found in the initial ten that we looked at, and the reason we’re continuing to look, is that we found instances of totally fictitious information,” says Dave Bursten, the chief public information officer for the Indiana State Police. “People that didn’t exist with addresses that didn’t exist. On others, real people have had their registration cards updated with incorrect information, which would potentially disenfranchise them from being able to cast their vote.”

Bursten rejects Varoga’s assertion that the investigation aimed to suppress. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Bursten says. “Every legal resident of this country that wants to register to vote should be afforded that opportunity.”

Earlier this month, a 57-year-old voter registration worker named Lydia Garrett received a very different impression from the state police, who arrived at her home in eastern Indianapolis on a Saturday to question her. Garrett says that, at first, the police repeatedly asked her whether the group set quotas for canvassers, a policy that has damaged other voting groups—perhaps most prominently the now-defunct ACORN—but does not appear to violate Indiana law. “That’s what they kept on asking me: ‘How many did they tell you to get? How many did they tell you to get?’” Garrett recalls. “And I said: ‘Sir, you can come back with two or three [registrations] and you’re still paid. I don’t understand what you’re saying.’”