Did Donald Trump lie in his deposition about his “immigrants are rapists” speech?

On Friday afternoon, BuzzFeed posted a video and a transcript of a deposition that Trump did earlier this year relating to his recently opened hotel in Washington, D.C. The deposition was taken for a lawsuit that Trump is conducting against a restaurateur who backed out of a deal with Trump after his infamous speech about Mexican immigrants, in which he said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

In the deposition, Trump says that he did not consult with anyone about his speech.

Q: With respect to the speech you made, and specifically the focus on Mexicans and immigrants, did you write the statement in advance? A: No. Q: And did you plan in advance what you were going to say? A: Yes. Q: Okay. Did you talk to other people about it? A: No. No I didn’t. I didn’t at all.

But Trump’s testimony seems to contradict an account published in this Sunday’s New York Times Magazine. Here’s Robert Draper on that section of the speech: