Donald Trump was right about his bad microphone, so all the debate conspiracy theories must be true.

Immediately after his disastrous debate performance on Monday night, the Republican nominee bemoaned his “bum mic.” Everyone from Hillary Clinton to The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah mocked him for it. But on Friday afternoon, the Commission on Presidential Debates released this incredibly brief statement:

Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump’s audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall.

That one sentence is all that Trump’s alt-right supporters will need as proof not only that his mic was “rigged,” but that the following are true, too:



Hillary Clinton’s lapel mic was feeding her debate answers.

Lestor Holt and Clinton were “signaling” one another to interrupt Trump.

Clinton was given the questions before the debate started.

To his supporters, the “bum mic” couldn’t be as simple as a technical error. Clearly this was a coverup by the liberal mainstream media. The rest of us know that even if Trump had “the best microphone in the world, truly amazing, fantastic, biggest microphone you’ve ever seen,” he still would have bombed on Monday night.