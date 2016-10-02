The NYRB’s argument for doxing Elena Ferrante is not very good.

Ever since she became an international literary megastar a few years ago, there’s been a lot of speculation about the true identity of the pseudonymous author of The Neapolitan Novels. Some people said that she was some Italian woman. Some people said she was a different Italian woman. A few trolls said she was some Italian man.

Now, after a “months-long” investigation, The New York Review of Books (in conjunction with German, French, and Italian publications) has published a convincing answer to the mystery. Using real estate documents, Claudio Gatti makes the case that the real Ferrante is Anita Raja, an Italian translator who has become conspicuously rich (for a translator) over the last few years. Raja had been labeled as a leading Ferrante candidate a few years ago.

But, in the English-speaking world at least, the revelation has not been greeted with applause. Instead, the piece has been roundly criticized for doxing Ferrante, for violating Raja’s privacy, and for not making an adequate case for its own existence. Here, for instance, Gatti cites Ferrante’s claim that she occasionally lies to protect her privacy as a reason for doxing her: