The NYRB’s argument for doxing Elena Ferrante is not very good.

But, in the English-speaking world at least, the revelation has not been greeted with applause. Instead, the piece has been roundly criticized for doxing Ferrante, for violating Raja’s privacy, and for not making an adequate case for its own existence. Here, for instance, Gatti cites Ferrante’s claim that she occasionally lies to protect her privacy as a reason for doxing her:

But by announcing that she would lie on occasion, Ferrante has in a way relinquished her right to disappear behind her books and let them live and grow while their author remained unknown. Indeed, she and her publisher seemed to have fed public interest in her true identity.

This is a very curious argument. Over the last several years, Ferrante has repeatedly argued that anonymity is a precondition for her work and that she would stop publishing if her privacy were violated.

Elena Ferrante has been very open and clear about why her pseudonymity was purposeful and necessary. pic.twitter.com/lJNU4Q0asb — Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) October 2, 2016

Gatti’s case rests on Ferrante’s coyness—that she has played a game with the press over the last several years to build mystique and profit from it. Gatti is essentially arguing that Ferrante and her publisher were asking for it. At the end of the piece, Gatti defends his work by saying that a doxing was “inevitable:”