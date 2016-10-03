Donald Trump reportedly sexually harassed a woman by comparing her to Ivanka.

Over 20 people who worked on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice told the AP that Trump “repeatedly demeaned women with sexist language” over the course of the show’s 14-season run. According to insiders, “he rated female contestants by the size of their breasts and talked about which ones he’d like to have sex with.” The weirdest allegation is this one: “Eight former crew members recalled that he repeatedly made lewd comments about a camerawoman he said had a nice rear, comparing her beauty to that of his daughter, Ivanka.”

The AP story is the latest example of Trump’s long history of misogyny, which has been at the forefront of the news cycle after he spent four days making sexist comments about Alicia Machado. This is what it’s like to be a woman who works for Trump:

‘‘We were in the boardroom one time figuring out who to blame for the task, and he just stopped in the middle and pointed to someone and said, ‘You’d f—- her, wouldn’t you? I’d f—- her. C’mon, wouldn’t you?’’’ The person continued: ‘‘Everyone is trying to make him stop talking, and the woman is shrinking in her seat.’’

The woman compared to Ivanka told the AP she took it as a compliment: “I know how much he values family,” she said. But given Trump’s past comments about Ivanka, who he has joked about sleeping with, it’s pretty gross. It also says something about how crazy this election is that Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter haven’t been a bigger story.