Why Colombia Said No to Peace

“I’ve always been a hard worker, an entrepreneur,” he says, “not like those shameless motherfuckers they signed that deal with in Cartagena.” Hesmar has nothing against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) per se. For the most part, he got along with the guerrillas just fine, back when he used to park his old cart on the other side of the river, over by the FARC’s main camp in the area. He helped out people in the community, and in recognition, the rebels never charged him the vacuna payments they demanded from other vendors. “Good people,” he says of the rank-and-file guerrillas, former and current alike, who stop by every once in a while to pay their respects or shop. “They just follow orders.” It’s the commanders Hesmar has a problem with: “Those thieving bastards, all they do is stuff their pockets.”





In a previous life, Hesmar was a hardcore leftist himself. A member of a radical peasant organization and leftist workers’ party, he was one of the sole survivors of a 1983 massacre that left at least 20 people dead—“at least” because the paramilitaries who committed the massacre disappeared some of their victims and disposed of others, piece by piece, in the river. Hesmar shows off the scars on his back and clavicle where they tried to decapitate him with a machete. Years later, the paramilitaries killed his father and brother and stole their family farm, but Hesmar doesn’t dwell on it. “I’m not one for tears,” he says. “The past is in the past. All you can do is get on with it.”

When he first arrived in the Putumayo Department in the early 1990s, Hesmar could still appreciate what the FARC seemed to stand for. “The state didn’t exist here, so they were the ones who served that function,” he says. “They would meet with the communities to share their ideals. Who’s not going to agree with schools and roads and health care?” But then the rebels got deeper and deeper into the drug trade, then deeper and deeper into extortion. Their justice became harsher and less discerning. One afternoon, his wife’s teenage daughter brought a police officer to their house without Hesmar’s knowledge, and the rebels tied him to a tree for two weeks—only sparing his life after his friends came to beg for it. To punish an uncooperative businessman, the guerrillas set fire to his gas station, blowing up an entire neighborhood, along with Hesmar’s cart. Hesmar’s wife was pregnant at the time, and for a while, he wasn’t sure what he would do to sustain his family. “They pretend to be for the people, but it’s always the poor who end up suffering,” he says.