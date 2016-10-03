Why Colombia Said No to Peace

Nubia didn’t come all this way to yell with a case officer over another measly check—though she’ll take that, too, if she can get it. She’s here to vote Sí in the plebiscite for the FARC peace accords. There’s a whole section covering victims’ rights. Nubia hasn’t read it, but on the TV they said it deals with reparations, both emotional and material. “We want the truth,” she says. “I want to bury my husband. I want to know why he died. How can people who haven’t felt what we’ve lived deny that?”

Elvia Solarte doesn’t trust any of them. Not the media, which “never show things the way they actually are.” Not the NGOs, which parachute in with their fancy experts and “keep the money for themselves.” Not the activists from the center of the country, who lecture her about peace but “don’t know what the violence has been.” Not the politicians, “shameless bastards” the lot, who steal from the poor and sell the country to the multinationals. Not the military, “the real human rights violators” in the Colombian armed conflict. And especially not the government, “barefaced corruption” incarnate.

It’s not that she’s a cynic. Elvia wants to believe that the FARC peace accord will be different. But a lifetime of abuse and neglect from the government tells her that it won’t. Elvia remembers in 2000, when they launched Plan Colombia, the U.S.-backed counterinsurgency and counter-narcotics campaign. They had made promises then, too, some of the same ones you hear on the TV now. Campesinos who pulled up their coca fields would be compensated and provided with viable alternatives. After ignoring who knows how many proposals, pleas, and demands from people like Elvia, the Colombian state was going to build the roads and schools and medical centers that communities like Piñuña Blanco deserved.

Those had been the worst years. First came the fumigations. Planes full of weaponized herbicide destroyed everything except the coca, which is used to make cocaine. Plantains, yucca, the fish in the bountiful rivers, the birds in the lush jungle canopy. Elvia still gets choked up thinking about the “poor little animals crying.” Next were the paramilitaries. They killed so many people; in public, in broad day, it didn’t matter. Elvia’s brother and first-born son were among the dead, and she would have been as well, except she convinced them not to kill her. (“Good boys,” she says of her captors now.) After that, she didn’t dare leave the village. Not until 2006, when the military kidnapped and imprisoned her husband, claiming he was a guerrilla. Then she had no choice but to try and free him.

Elvia scoffs at the idea that the FARC peace deal will affect the Colombian drug trade. “They can’t go after the real trafficking networks, because a lot of important people would fall,” she says. She hopes that maybe, with the all the slated social spending in the deal, she can get help rebuilding the Casa Campesina, the National Association of Peasant Unions (ANUC) headquarters that she manages in Puerto Asís; 300 people stayed there during a major flood in 2002, she points out, 150 during a firefight between the Army and the rebels two years back. She also wishes Putumayo had a public university where she could afford to send her five children, but she knows that won’t happen, either. “The money will get lost in the chain,” she says. Here, every contract, grant, and budget line item comes with a “CVY” markup included: Como Voy Yo (What About Me?). “Why submit a proposal if they’re just going to rob it all, anyway?”

The whole peace process, she says, is “a lie.” “They just want to kick us out of our territories so that they can have the resources.” She adds, “Trust me, a lot of people are sad” about the FARC demobilizing. “Who’s going to protect us now?” So does that mean she’s going to vote against the deal in Sunday’s plebiscite? “No, of course not. I’m going to vote Sí. What other option is there?”

For the Siona, the war for Putumayo started 500 years ago, not 50. They haven’t known peace since, only pauses in the fighting. Between the rubber and quinine booms at the turn of the 20th century, at least 40,000 indigenous people were lost to disease and slavery, according to the Center for Historic Memory. Then the settlers came to cut down the old-growth hardwood. Texaco discovered oil underneath the jungle in the early 60s. Two decades later, coca, the sacred bush their Andean sisters and brothers had been cultivating for millennia, took over the lowland plains like a plague, bringing death and destruction in place of healing. “An Indian without territory is an Indian without life,” says Governor Hubeimar López Payaguaje. The Siona have been losing both for decades.

In accordance with the Colombian Constitution, the 37 Siona families that make up this reserve have autonomous domain over the land they occupy, just outside the Puerto Asís city limits. That means that any development project falling within their purview must first undergo a special review process, culminating in approval by the community. In principle, this prior consultation mechanism is a powerful guarantee of indigenous rights. But for the Siona of Puerto Asís, as for many indigenous peoples across Colombia, the legal theory doesn’t account for the only authority that ultimately matters: that of the territory itself.

The rivers that pass through Siona territory have their sources up in the Andes mountains to the west. In between are miles and miles of some of the heaviest petroleum production in Colombia, as well as some of its densest coca farming. Both activities contaminate on a massive scale: coca farming because of its monoculture dependence on industrial pesticide, oil drilling because it’s oil drilling. In the long run, environmental degradation is the greatest threat to the Siona’s survival in Puerto Asís, and López doesn’t trust either party involved in the peace negotiations to resolve it for them.

“This is a conflict between the FARC and the government and a negotiation between the FARC and the government,” says López. “They should have created a broad table for everyone, because their problems have impacted all of us. But they can’t just agree to a policy between the two of them and expect us to go out and back it.” Lopez isn’t telling his people how to vote, or whether to vote at all, because he doesn’t think it will make much of a difference one way or the other. “Our fight has its own form and its own pace,” he says. “For now, we have to focus on recovering our customs, our traditions. And in that way, we can recover our territory.”

Aquileo Mosquera swaggers into the schoolhouse at 9 o’clock in the morning, all smiles, gladhanding down the line of election monitors and cracking jokes from the polling booth. Most of the people in Jardines de Sucumbíos, a small coca-growing community tucked against the immense green wall of the Andes mountains to the west, won’t be down to vote until just before afternoon Mass. So Aquileo chums it up long enough to make a respectable exit, then hops back on his motorcycle and speeds off, satisfied with a job well done.

For the past few days, he has been running back and forth across the far-flung Afro, Indigenous, and campesino settlements that together make up Sucumbíos, riling up the troops to show out in support of Sí. “The people are really confused,” he says. “Of course they haven’t read the accords. Who has? But what’s worrisome is that they’ve heard a lot of misinformation, from the TV or gossip, I don’t know.”