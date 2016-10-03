Leave Elena Ferrante Alone

At long last, the identity of Italian novelist Elena Ferrante — bestselling pseudonymous author of the Neapolitan Novels — seems to be confirmed. And yet, we don’t know much more than we did the day before. A mystery is solved, but why?

In an investigation published in the New York Review of Books (as well as French, German, and Italian outlets), journalist Claudio Gatti used financial documents to convincingly peg an Italian literary translator as the hand behind Ferrante. It’s not surprising that someone could track her down in such a manner; that much money always leaves a paper trail. Compared to Gatti’s past subjects like the Oil for Food scandal or the machinations behind the 2008 financial crisis, this is low-hanging fruit. A little investigative journalism and the lid pops off.

One of the reasons Gatti is able to make such a convincing case is that he’s misusing his tools. A good investigative journalist could probably prove without a shadow of a doubt that their neighbor was having an affair or that the teenager down the street is growing a pot plant in the backyard, but uncovering those stories would not be correct applications of his training, even if the rest of us wanted to read the gossip. The Translator didn’t commit any crime by covering her tracks as Ferrante, she simply kept her authorship private.

The journalistic significance of the Ferrante story looks obvious on its face: People are understandably curious about who exactly is responsible for these books. We’re running around like Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting looking for the genius janitor Matt Damon. Finding things out is exciting! But Gatti’s reporting has not collapsed the public identities of Ferrante and The Translator; he doesn’t even make them one person in his article. Elena Ferrante will remain the author, and for most of us the woman behind Ferrante will go from an Italian lady whose name we don’t know to an Italian lady whose name we can’t remember.