Leave Elena Ferrante Alone

One of the reasons Gatti is able to make such a convincing case is that he’s misusing his tools. A good investigative journalist could probably prove without a shadow of a doubt that their neighbor was having an affair or that the teenager down the street is growing a pot plant in the backyard, but uncovering those stories would not be correct applications of his training, even if the rest of us wanted to read the gossip. The Translator didn’t commit any crime by covering her tracks as Ferrante, she simply kept her authorship private.

The journalistic significance of the Ferrante story looks obvious on its face: People are understandably curious about who exactly is responsible for these books. We’re running around like Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting looking for the genius janitor Matt Damon. Finding things out is exciting! But Gatti’s reporting has not collapsed the public identities of Ferrante and The Translator; he doesn’t even make them one person in his article. Elena Ferrante will remain the author, and for most of us the woman behind Ferrante will go from an Italian lady whose name we don’t know to an Italian lady whose name we can’t remember.

The search for Ferrante’s real name was originally stoked by fears that, since her identity unknown, she might well be a man. This never made any real sense—the Neapolitan Novels would be a world-historical achievement in the male exploration of women’s interior lives; Occam’s Razor says the books were written by a woman instead. Still, it would have been a real mean trick, and many readers felt just a tad uneasy. Ferrante addressed the rumors head-on in an email interview with Vanity Fair in August of 2015, with reference to the “literary gynaeceum” in which women writers are locked. Doing that (and other interviews) was responsible, a generous act of reassurance for her readers. If there was ever news value in unmasking Ferrante’s pseudonym, that should have put an end to it.