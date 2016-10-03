Hillary Clinton Just Got a Gift From The New York Times. Will She Take Advantage of It?

Americans are willing to believe the worst about Trump, except in one area: his supposed business acumen. Trump is one of the most unpopular presidential candidates ever, with 60 percent of the public thinking he’s biased against women and minorities and 61 percent believing that he’s not qualified to be president. But these numbers are offset by the fact that a majority of the public buys into the false impression that his wealth is self-made. This is particularly true among his base. Only 42 percent of Republicans believe Trump was born into wealth (which he was). The idea of Trump as a self-made billionaire helps explain his enormous popularity with non-college educated white men.

Trump’s claims to be a business genius are at the heart of his pitch. As he told a crowd in Iowa in January, “All my life, I made money. I have always been good at making money. All my life, I did well... My whole life, I have been greedy, greedy, greedy. But now I want to be greedy for the United States.” But what happens to Trump’s remaining popularity if the Clinton campaign can persuasively argue that his charmed financial life owes more to tax avoidance than shrewdness?

Hitherto, attempts to shake belief in Trump’s business competence haven’t proved successful. As The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel and Jenna Johnson noted on Sunday, Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign successfully painted Republican rival Mitt Romney as a predatory plutocrat, but similar attack ads against Trump haven’t had as much traction, particularly among the white working class. But Weigel and Johnson also report that the news of Trump’s taxes has broken through to voters who weren’t influenced by earlier arguments. “It’s disgusting,” Steve Crouse, a small businessman in Toledo, Ohio, told them. “As a businessman, he’s got that right to do that. It’s the way the laws were set up. But it’s not right. I would feel guilty if I didn’t pay anything. It’s flat-out cheating the government.”