Could Donald Trump take The New York Times to court for publishing his tax returns?

The theory of our Constitution is that ... every newspaper express its view on matters of public concern, and may not be barred from speaking or publishing because those in control of government think that what is said or written is unwise, unfair, false, or malicious.

The Supreme Court further clarified the “public concern” protection in a 2001 case, Bartnicki v. Hopper, deciding in favor of a radio journalist who aired a phone call that was illegally taped by a third party.

The legal precedent is overwhelmingly on the side of the Times, but media skeptics have outlined Trump’s potential legal strategy against executive editor Dean Baquet. The Hill’s media columnist Joe Concha and Law Newz’s Robert Barnes, a First Amendment and tax lawyer in California, both argued that Baquet displayed “willful intent to break the law” when he publicly stated that he would risk jail time to obtain Trump’s tax records at a Harvard University forum two weeks ago. Barnes, writing for Fox News, suggested that Trump could bring a criminal willfulness prosecution against the editor, claiming that “this is as close as you get to a ‘smoking gun’ of willful intent to break the law.”

It wouldn’t be the first paper Trump has attempted to sue, but there’s one snag: If he files a suit, it would be an admission that the returns are real, which could be even more devastating to his campaign.