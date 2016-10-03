Republicans used to be ashamed of “Willie Horton-style” ads.

Almost 30 years later, the ad is widely considered to be racist and bad. Even Lee Atwater, architect of Horton strategy (although not responsible for the actual ad), apologized for his tactics in the last year of his life. But that hasn’t stopped RNC officials from touting the link between 1988 and 2016:

Twitter

Spicer, who later deleted the tweet, is chief strategist and communications director of the RNC.

Trump, who has long dispensed with the dog whistle in favor of straight-up racism, has built a campaign that is basically a giant Willie Horton ad. His strategy relies heavily on the white male vote, so it’s not surprising that the GOP has released another ad in a similar vein. But in the age of Trump, it seems that they aren’t even bothering to pretend that it’s not racist.