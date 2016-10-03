President Obama is trying to dispel the stigma of PTSD in the military. Donald Trump just helped advance it.

I have instructed the Joint Chiefs and up and down the chain of command that they have a responsibility to destigmatize mental health issues and issues of PTSD and help to explain to everybody in all of the units under their command that there’s nothing weak about asking for help.

If you break your leg, you’re going to go to a doctor to get that leg healed. If, as a consequence of the extraordinary stress and pain that you are witnessing, typically, in a battlefield, something inside you feels like it’s wounded, it’s just like a physical injury. You’ve got to go get help. And there’s nothing weak about that. That’s strong. And that is what will allow you then to continue with your service and there shouldn’t be a stigma against it.

And so we’ve tried to do that. I mean I’ve done PSAs myself about it. We’ve had events in the White House to emphasize this. We’ve worked with Congress to try to amplify that message.

But ultimately, that has to pervade the culture of our military. There’s no weakness in asking for help.