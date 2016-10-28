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Eduardo C. Corral /

Border Patrol Agent

Summer is a puta. I park
                                         beneath branches, crank up the AC                                                                                                                                         in the Jeep.
I hate the rearview mirror.
                  It makes me look like my father. Chaste                                                                                                                                 & singed. Last week,
beneath a sky Wal-Mart blue,
                                           in a clearing full of bottles, sneakers,                                                                                                                                                   TP rolls,
I found a body. Legs
                                           gnawed to the knees, barbed wire tight
                                                                                                                    around
the throat.
                                          I remembered graffiti
                                                                                                  on a boulder: God
is always hungry.
             Sometimes, with binoculars,
                                                                                                             I watch wild horses
hurry through the heat. Once
                                          a yearling stopped mid-gallop,
then collapsed
                                          into a bed of coals the rain could not extinguish.
                                                                                                                     The radio
is always crackling:
                                          six wets sighted on infrared,
                                                                                        need a spic speaker stat. . .
I only speak Spanish with my father.
                                          He often mistakes blue parakeets
                                                                                                                       perched
on the stove for gas flames.
                                                                            Last July, far from Tucson,

                                                                                                     I found a rape tree:
torn panties draped on branches.
                                           The tree a warning,
                                                                                                    a way for smugglers
to claim terrain.
          Lightning climbs a hillside like a stilt walker.
                                                                                 Rain
strikes the windshield.
                                          I think of my wife
                                                                                        asleep on her side. Breasts  
pressed together
                                         as if one were dreaming the other.                                                                                                                                           Her womb
empty.
          My dick useless.
                                   There are things I just can’t tell her.
Sometimes only body parts remain.
                                                            They’re buried
in baby caskets.

Eduardo C. Corral

Eduardo C. Corral is the author of Slow Lightning (Yale University Press, 2012).

Read More:
Magazine, November 2016, Poetry