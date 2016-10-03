Donald Trump’s lewd comments about his daughters are a window into his warped views on gender.

As Ashley Feinberg notes in Deadspin, Trump has a long history of making wildly inappropriate comments about his daughters, particularly the eldest and favorite Ivanka. In 1997, when Ivanka was 16 years old, Trump asked Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee (then Miss Universe), “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?” In 2006, he said on The View, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

It’s tempting to analyze these statements in Oedipal terms. But perhaps they say more about Trump’s relationship with women in general than his particular relationship with his daughters. As Michelle Goldberg convincingly argued in Slate, “For Trump, the only salient distinction when judging a women’s worth is whether she is fuckable or unfuckable.”