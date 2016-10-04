The Vice Presidential Debate Is a Window Into the Future of American Politics

Unlike any event featuring Donald Trump, who is often incapable of controlling what come out of his mouth, Tuesday’s vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, between Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Indiana Governor Mike Pence—two controlled, mild-mannered politicians—promises to be a staid affair. Republican strategist Tucker Martin summed up the lack of anticipation when he told The New York Times recently, “You’re essentially following Ali-Frazier a few days later with a nationally televised book club.” Insofar as a Kaine-Pence showdown will lack the pyrotechnics of last week’s presidential debate, this is true. With the exception Joe Biden and Sarah Palin in 2008, undercard debates just aren’t as important or exciting as top-of-the-ticket debates, whether Trump is running or not.

If you’re a true political junkie, though, this is the wrong way to look at the Kaine/Pence affair. Not because the two candidates are unusual or especially compelling figures, but because in their own ways the people who selected them are. Hillary Clinton is so familiar with federal affairs that unlike most candidates, she didn’t need to select a running mate to fill some experiential need, freeing her to select someone she sees as an archetypal future leader of her party. Trump, by contrast, is so out of his depth that his running mate stands to inherit the largest political and policy portfolios in the history of the vice presidency.

Despite outward appearances, Kaine vs. Pence promises to be the most revealing and important vice presidential debate in recent history.

Part of what makes the VP debate so high-stakes this year flows straightforwardly from the reason we have vice presidents to begin with. Most of our recent presidents and presidential candidates have been relatively young, which made it actuarially unlikely their running mates would ever have to assume the duties of the presidency. The 2008 VP debate was such an unusually large draw in part because Sarah Palin was such an unexpected nominee (a kind of proto-Trump) but also because John McCain was 72 years old, and everyone recognized Palin would stand a greater-then-normal chance of assuming the presidency if their ticket won in November.