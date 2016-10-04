The Vice Presidential Debate Is a Window Into the Future of American Politics

Pence thus embodies the reason so many movement conservatives have made their peace with Trump. They believe Trump would essentially outsource legislative negotiations to someone who, in political terms, is a more genteel version of Ted Cruz: a creature of the religious right who holds doctrinaire right-wing economic and national security views. Pence prefigured the Tea Party in opposing all the major aspects of the economic rescue in 2008 and 2009. In 2005, he supported President George W. Bush’s effort to privatize Social Security, but believed Republicans should have sought the transition to private retirement accounts more aggressively, and opposed other aspects of the Bush agenda, like the Medicare prescription drug benefit, from the right.

Many of Bernie Sanders’s supporters were unhappy that Clinton selected Kaine rather than Elizabeth Warren or another progressive to be her running mate, but Kaine fits neatly on the continuum of the Democratic Party’s slow, careful drift leftward. He has been a staunch advocate for housing and other economic rights for the poor since his days as an attorney, but he has not been the aggressive champion of welfare state and regulatory reforms. Kaine is a devout Catholic who has supported abortion restrictions in the past, but toes a pro-choice line as the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee. He fits neatly enough within the Obama tradition that in 2008 he was on Obama’s VP short list, but was passed over for being too young and lacking Capitol Hill experience.

Pence, by contrast, suggests the future of Republican Party politics will invert the pre-Trump formula, blending overt appeals to white supremacy with understated efforts to crush the New Deal. To the extent that VP’s are supposed to say something about the party and its future, Pence is the embodiment of how the GOP has tried to massage the Trump phenomenon: by running cover for him within the party and among the party’s elites while preserving the old regime in partial exile so that if Trump wins, they can jam through standard conservative movement legislation, and if he loses, they can get the old band together.