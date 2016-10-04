Will Mike Pence break with Donald Trump over his tax returns?

Pence’s job is straightforward, even if it isn’t always very easy: He has to sell Trump to wary Republicans by making him seem reasonable and to convince voters that he will be a steady hand in crisis. Over the last two months, Pence has often seemed like a cleanup crew: a guy who can look in the eye of any interviewer, smile, and say, “Well, that was just Donald being Donald.” Just two weeks after the Democratic convention, Pence was already being labeled “Trump’s apologist-in-chief.”

But Pence has also occasionally broken with Trump. Often, he’s cleared a path for Trump to follow him: He endorsed Paul Ryan days before Trump did and said that Barack Obama was born in the United States days before Trump (sort of) did. He also released a statement calling Captain Humayun Khan a hero while his running-mate was viciously attacking his father, Khizr Khan, who spoke at the DNC with his wife.