For Intersex Activists, There is Beauty in Difference

This came as part of a bill to ensure that everyone—including transgender people and people with DSDs—is adequately protected by law. People with intersex characteristics might not be at either extreme of the male–female spectrum biologically, but the idea that they are ‘trans’—where one’s identity and bodily sex characteristics do not fully correspond—does not necessarily follow.

Most of the medically unnecessary interventions happened for social reasons, rather than from immediate medical need, says Silvan Agius, who has worked in intersex and LGBT rights for many years, and is now director of human rights and integration at Malta’s Ministry for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties. “The doctors themselves often speak about the social dimension: how will this child grow in the world where there are males and females and they will be unable to go to the public toilet and pee like all the other men, for example. Is that a valid reason to intervene on a child’s body?”

I don’t think the issue of intersex conditions is something that’s familiar to most legislators

Earlier this year, Ed Clere, a Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives, proposed a similar—if narrower—bill at the US state government level. Clere was struck by a court case in South Carolina, in which the adopted parents of a child with a DSD are suing the hospitals where sex assignment surgery was performed on their child while he was in foster care. The child, known as MC, identifies as a boy, but during the surgery his penis and an undescended testicle were removed. MC’s adopted parents argue that the surgery was not medically necessary and will have a huge impact on MC’s ability to reproduce and express himself sexually when he grows up.