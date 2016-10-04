Even the conspiracy theorists are turning on Julian Assange.

Supporters of Donald Trump woke up in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday for what they believed would be the release of evidence damning enough to end Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, had promised that his 4 a.m. press conference, dubbed #OctoberSurprise, would include evidence “associated with the election campaign, some quite unexpected angles, some quite interesting.”

But no such evidence was revealed during the two-hour event, which ended up being a self-congratulatory pat-on-the-back for WikiLeaks’s ten-year anniversary and a plug for Assange’s new book.