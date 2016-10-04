Yahoo’s surveillance program shows why internet companies shouldn’t be deputies of law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Yahoo built a custom search program to monitor customers’ incoming emails, after receiving a request by U.S. intelligence officials likely from the National Security Agency or Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is the first known instance of a major U.S. internet company complying with a government search request of such scope.

It is not, however, the first time that Yahoo has been outed for cooperating with government-imposed surveillance. In 2008, the U.S. threatened to slap the company with a daily $250,000 fine should it fail to hand over user communications, a mandate that Yahoo fought in the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, or FISCR. However, Yahoo lost the case, making it one of the first U.S. internet companies to participate in the NSA’s PRISM mass surveillance program, which has been in operation since 2007 and was exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden.