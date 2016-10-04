Michelle Obama gives a master class in subtweeting.

Speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina, today, the First Lady said, “Hillary Clinton is tough. See, I’ve watched her. When she gets knocked down, she doesn’t complain. She doesn’t cry foul.” Then Obama started tapping her microphone, which got a huge response from the crowd. Without naming Trump, Obama alluded to his post-debate complaints about his microphone. The mockery hit the right note. Trump did have a small mic problem but that was hardly the cause of his disastrous debate. By elegantly putting Trump in his place, Obama showed the merits of the principle, “When they go low, we go high.”