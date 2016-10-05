How Hillary Can Make a Huge Economic Impact in Her First Term

Clinton has highlighted antitrust once before, in an op-ed in Quartz, riding this wave of new interest in the topic. But the Toledo remarks, and more specifically the accompanying fact sheet, solidified an actual agenda. First, while Clinton embraced President Barack Obama’s executive order on promoting competition, she explicitly committed herself to strong leadership at the two antitrust agencies that enforce the Sherman and Clayton Antitrust Acts: the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In addition to providing sufficient resources and staffing, Clinton “believes we should encourage building up jurisprudence that supports strong enforcement,” hinting at challenging monopolies in court rather than brokering settlements. There are likely to be three open seats on the FTC that will need filling in the next administration, so Clinton will certainly have the opportunity to make her mark.

Next, Clinton contrasted the “highly permissive approach of the Reagan era” to her vision of creating “strong presumptions that market concentration can lead to anti-competitive conduct.” This suggests that she sees consolidation as a problem in and of itself. She also wants the agencies to look retrospectively at mergers to monitor their impact on competition and inform responses to future mergers.

And rather than just block mergers to fend off deeper concentration, Clinton would “prevent the inappropriate exploitation of excessive market power where it already exists.” That means using Section 2 of the Sherman Act, a forgotten tool that empowers the agencies to break up existing monopolies if they abuse their status.