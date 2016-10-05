How Hillary Can Make a Huge Economic Impact in Her First Term

Years from now, if we are lucky enough to look back on a Hillary Clinton presidency, the speech she gave in Toledo, Ohio, on Monday might represent a turning point for the nation, the moment when corporate behemoths began to shrink and economic liberties were strengthened. Or it might represent the latest in a line of broken promises from the political class, more evidence that the best intentions of concerned public officials run aground on the vast clout of big business.

When it comes to antitrust policy, it could go either way. But this time, Clinton has an actual antitrust movement behind her, one that will both reward attempts to break up monopolies and criticize any retreat. She can also bypass expected gridlock in Congress. Laws already on the books enable engaged antitrust agencies to address an extreme market consolidation that has, in large part, created our unequal economy. If Clinton wants to make a real impact in her first term, reviving antitrust enforcement would do more than practically anything else to change the trajectory of the American economy.

As Clinton demonstrated in Toledo, the trend toward monopolization explains the frustration of those left out of economic gains. “Part of the problem is large corporations are amassing so much power in our economy,” Clinton said. “With less competition, corporations can use their power to raise prices, limit choice for consumers, cut wages for workers, crowd out start-ups and small businesses.”

The impact of this consolidation is everywhere. Health insurance premiums rise while the three largest insurance companies control most of the market. Airline service craters while four carriers dominate all the routes. Half of our books are sold on Amazon, where discounts squeeze producers. Dying rural areas, declines in real income, lack of startup businesses, soaring inequality, the loss of distinct cultural identities, a government prey to corporate interests—concentrated markets feed all of this.