5 Highlights From the Vice Presidential Debate

For many viewers, Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, represented a potential reprieve from what has been a bizarre presidential campaign dominated by the outsized presence of Donald Trump. Both Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia and Governor Mike Pence of Indiana are conventional politicians who hold a general appeal for their respective constituencies and have solid records in legislative and executive offices at the local, state and national level.

But despite the fact that more than 40 percent of Americans can’t name either vice presidential candidate, there were big expectations of both, especially Pence. Since the last presidential debate, the Trump team has been plagued by the backlash from his sexist attacks on former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, and the revelation that Trump may have avoided paying taxes for two decades. So Pence had the joyless task of both defending Trump and making his views seem more palatable to undecided and conservative voters.

In the meantime, the small five-point gain made by Hillary Clinton in the post-presidential debate polls was below the expectation of a campaign that should be blowing the opposition out of the water. Kaine’s task tonight was to continue to gain ground against Trump, as well as successfully defend Clinton on issues not raised at the first presidential debate, including the controversies surrounding the Clinton Foundation, the Benghazi attack, and her private email server.

While all eyes were on moderator Lester Holt during the last debate, this debate presented a rare opportunity for moderator Elaine Quijano of CBS News, who made history as the first Asian-American journalist to moderate a national debate. Below are five of the most memorable moments of the night.