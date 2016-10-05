5 Highlights From the Vice Presidential Debate

Kaine was doing what he was expected to do: keep the debate’s focus on Trump’s character and weaken Pence’s attempts to put a reasonable face on the campaign. The line didn’t jar Pence, but Kaine continued in this vein throughout the evening.



Trump’s Taxes Catch Up to Pence

The question of Trump’s taxes continues to loom over his campaign. Since his promise a year ago to release the taxes if he chose to run, his decision not to honor his word has led to speculation about what exactly he is hiding. The New York Times gave a glimpse three days ago when it reported he may have avoided paying income taxes for some 18 years. Given all of this, the expectation was that Pence would come into the debate with a prepared answer about the taxes. And yet his response was incoherent. As The New Republic’s Alex Shephard noted, Pence argued that Trump’s gaming of the tax code was proof of his brilliant entrepreneurship, while also arguing that his gaming of the tax code was proof of his resilience when his entrepreneurship failed him. And on a basic level, Pence didn’t really answer the question of when Trump is going to release his tax returns.



Pence Accuses Kaine of an “Avalanche of Insults”

In response to Kaine’s repeated attempts to link Trump with Vladimir Putin and to bring up Trump’s long-running birther conspiracy, Pence fired back that the Clinton campaign had launched an “avalanche of insults,” a phrase he also used after the first presidential debate. Kaine, of course, was only reciting things Trump has done and said.

