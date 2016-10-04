Oops. The GOP posted the “results” of the debate before it even began.

Mike Pence and Tim Kaine haven’t even had a chance to warm the stage up, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans from already posting (and quickly deleting) their hot takes. After many hours of studiously analyzing exactly no heated exchanges, the RNC weighed in on who lost the debate that hasn’t happened: Hillary Clinton.

GOP just posted the "results" of tonight's VP debate, hours before it startedhttps://t.co/ueQ1ZU6xxP pic.twitter.com/vQJERiJVMf — jer (@JerMeansWell) October 4, 2016

Apparently, Mike Pence will have some iconic moments later tonight, highlighting the economy and Hillary’s scandals. And the GOP will be up in arms about five questions that Tim Kaine wasn’t asked. But what about Kaine’s gaffes??