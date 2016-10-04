Can Mike Pence convince women it’s OK to vote for a misogynist?

In the days before the first presidential debate, the Trump campaign saw a glimmer of hope. For months, the Republican nominee had been lagging in the polls with women, a crucial cohort in national elections. But as Hillary Clinton lost some of her support nationally in early September, her advantage among women all but evaporated. Polls showed that Donald Trump had pulled almost even with the Democratic nominee among women. Days before the debate, he was down just five points.

Then, at the debate, Trump rattled off some acerbic comments about Rosie O’Donnell and took the bait when Clinton mentioned Alicia Machado, the 1996 Miss Universe whom Trump had called “Miss Housekeeping” and ridiculed for gaining weight. In three days, Clinton had regained her 20-point lead with women.