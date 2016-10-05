You are using an outdated browser.
Mike Pence used Bill Clinton to attack Obamacare as a “crazy plan.”

NBC

On Monday, Clinton, stumping for his wife, proved once again why Hillary might want to shelve him in the back room. He called Obamacare a “crazy system,” which is not a great endorsement of a policy that his wife and Democrats have defended over and over again. While his spokesperson has claimed that the quote was taken out of context, it was not a great choice of words. At the vice presidential debate, Pence used this as ammo, stating, “Even former President Bill Clinton calls Obamacare a crazy plan.”

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

