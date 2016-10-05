Mike Pence is so desperate to be Reagan-esque he’s reusing his old zingers.

It’s one of the most iconic lines in presidential debate history: “Well, there you go again,” then presidential candidate Ronald Reagan said in 1980, a light touch in a sticky debate against Jimmy Carter that helped dispel concerns that Reagan was too far to the right.

Reagan was a master of political theater, and his expertly timed zingers on the debate stage are the gold standard in debate strategy.



But tonight, in the vice presidential debate at Longwood University, Pence recycled that same line from 1980. As CBS’s Elaine Quijano turned the discussion to Social Security and Tim Kaine promised to work to keep the program solvent, a smooth Pence repeated it for the audience in Farmville. “There they go again,” he said.